Private banking awards national winners 2025: Kazakhstan

Best private bank: FortePremier

FortePremier excels in providing exclusive private banking services to a range of clients, including entrepreneurs, business owners and public figures.

At the end of the review period, the bank had 37 employees, including 12 personal bankers and nine with Julius Baer certificates, serving around 3,500 clients with a combined $726 million in assets under management.

The bank’s asset and wealth management services encompass brokerage, securities portfolio management, Eurobonds, endowment life insurance, real estate advisory and tax consulting. Clients benefit from premium cards such as the Visa Infinite and Mastercard World Elite cards, which offer a wide array of privileges. The bank also offers high yield saving deposits and is the first financial institution in Kazakhstan to offer Lombard loans collateralised with securities.

FortePremier’s Nomad Club loyalty programme allows clients to earn miles with domestic carrier Air Astana, with premium cardholders enjoying free access to domestic airport lounges.