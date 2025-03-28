Western Europe’s best pure play/boutique private bank 2025: LGT Private Banking

LGT Private Banking is a worthy choice for Western Europe’s best pure-play/boutique private bank for numerous reasons. Since 2011, LGT has quadrupled its assets under management, reaching SFr356 billion ($405 billion) by mid-2024. This growth was driven by strong organic net asset inflows and strategic acquisitions.

LGT, above all, continues to invest in its future, with SFr200 million allocated for digital transformation, as well as capital deployed on expansion through acquisitions, such as Commonwealth Private Advice in Australia (adding SFr2.8 billion in AUM) in 2024 and abrdn’s discretionary fund management business in the UK and Jersey (adding £6.1 billion in AUM) in 2023.

Despite the global nature of its business, it remains firmly rooted in its home region, with around SFr100 billion in AUM originating in Europe. It is also investing in high-potential markets, notably in Europe’s biggest economy. It has opened new offices across Germany, including Cologne, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg and Munich.