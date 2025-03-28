Nordics and Baltics’ best international private bank 2025: JPMorgan Private Bank

JPMorgan Private Bank has cemented its role as a catalyst for social and economic innovation in the Nordic region via strategic philanthropic partnerships, with a focus on fostering creativity, entrepreneurship and youth engagement.

A testament to its commitment to the space is its collaboration with Brilliant Minds, a foundation that unites global technology leaders, artists and activists to advance Sweden’s values of equality, transparency and social responsibility.

Another example is its multi-year philanthropic commitment to NyföretagarCentrum (NFC), whose mission is to expand possibilities for entrepreneurs across Sweden.

Borja Astarloa

JPMorgan Private Bank also works to strengthen entrepreneurship among migrant and refugee women. With the NFC, it works to reach 9,000 potential business founders. Of these, one-third are migrant and refugee women, with the initiative projected to support or establish 600 new women-led businesses. This in turn is projected to generate at least 800 quality jobs, contributing to economic growth and community development.

Borja Astarloa is market manager for Spain, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden at JPMorgan Private Bank.