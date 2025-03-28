North America’s best technology provider for wealth management 2025: iCapital

North America’s best technology provider for wealth management 2025: iCapital

March 28, 2025
March 28, 2025

Achieving global leadership from its home base in New York, iCapital wins the award for North America’s best technology provider for wealth management.

Founded 11 years ago and led by chairman and CEO Lawrence Calcano, iCapital is now a global fintech company operating exclusively on a business-to-business basis, connecting wealth managers and asset managers for private-market investments. The firm surpassed $200 billion in assets under management globally in late 2024. The vast bulk of that is in North America – even if it is now using its domestic success to expand internationally.

Further rapid growth is inevitable. It has grown from 350 employees four years ago to 1,600 globally today, including expertise across technology and research and development.

Lawrence Calcano-iCapital-960.jpg
Lawrence Calcano

In terms of its offering, iCapital Marketplace provides wealth managers with a single access point for private-market investments.

