North America’s best for sustainability 2025: JPMorgan Private Bank

JPMorgan Private Bank is at the forefront of sustainable investing in North America. It continuously integrates sustainability into its core business strategy and offers clients personalised advice that balances financial returns with environmental and social outcomes.

The bank's dedicated sustainable investing team brings over 75 years of collective experience to clients' portfolios. This specialised team of 11 experts, including five senior leaders each with upward of 10 years’ experience in the field, works alongside a global team of more than 50 due diligence specialists across all asset classes to develop customisable sustainable strategies.

JPMorgan Private Bank's approach is distinguished by its due diligence process, which thoroughly evaluates ESG integration across its investment strategies. Since buying OpenInvest in 2021, the bank delivers enhanced technology that improves values-based investing with personalised sustainability reporting. Impact investing is also gaining clear momentum, with clients increasingly focused on results. The bank closed its Global Impact Fund II last year and is due to release its latest impact report soon.