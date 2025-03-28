North America’s best for alternative investments 2025: JPMorgan Private Bank

JPMorgan Private Bank is a worthy winner of North America’s best for alternative investments, reflecting its global leadership in this key area of financial services.

The offering is notable for its breadth – giving access to over 18,000 private investment funds and 9,000 hedge funds. In 2024, it introduced more than 40 new drawdown funds and increased client engagement in alternative investments by 240%. Meanwhile, the number of evergreen private investment funds nearly doubled over two years, to 22 – offering higher liquidity and simpler management for clients seeking exposure to private markets.

The firm launched digital tools for advanced cash-flow forecast and portfolio pacing – as well as a new secondary platform for alternative investments, which aims to simplify processing and improve liquidity for clients. New co-investment opportunities, and ultra-high-net-worth programmes like Morgan Private Ventures, give clients access to high-quality, exclusive and impact-oriented deals.

Kristin Kallergis

Kristin Kallergis, global head of alternative investments, says the bank’s approach to alternative investments is rooted in its deep understanding of its clients’ unique needs and objectives.