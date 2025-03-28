North America’s best for discretionary portfolio management 2025: Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs, North America's best for discretionary portfolio management (DPM), showcases outstanding growth in its DPM assets across unique client portfolios.

Institutional Client Solutions, part of the Investment Strategy Group within Goldman Sachs Private Wealth Management, offers what the bank describes as a holistic approach, focused on investment implementation, governance, administration and education for a wide range of organisations.

Its portfolio management group provides DPM services with an institutional process and structure for asset management. This includes a suite of systems and tools for risk evaluation and monitoring, such as exposure analysis, stress tests and liquidity profiling.

Stephanie Kenary and Chris Blume

In North America, the extensive resources of one of the world's largest financial services firms support a dedicated advisory team that aims to deliver personalised care and attention to clients. This team manages day-to-day client relationships and connects clients to Goldman Sachs' global network of investment management and research professionals.

The