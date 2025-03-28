Middle East’s best for alternative investments 2025: GFH Financial Group

In a region where alternative investments have become a refuge for institutional and high-net-worth investors seeking stability amid global volatility, Bahrain-based GFH Financial Group has carved out a distinct niche. With $21 billion in assets under management and a laser focus on defensive sectors such as logistics, healthcare and renewable energy, GFH’s recognition as Middle East’s best for alternative investments underscores its ability to marry rigorous due diligence with agile execution.

GFH’s differentiation begins with its sectoral discipline. While regional peers chased cyclical tech ventures, the group doubled down on industries insulated from economic swings. Logistics is the cornerstone. The group's $150 million logistics acquisition in Saudi Arabia and the UAE has already demonstrated significant performance gains, while its European expansion – including Aurora Infrastructure Oy in Finland – showcases its agility in capturing resilient energy assets.

Illustration: iStock

GFH's new deployment includes a $300 million US industrial and logistics fund, $450 million in US medical clinics and student housing, and a landmark 500,000 sqm logistics development in Saudi Arabia.

The