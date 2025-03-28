Middle East’s best for family-office services 2025: UBS

UBS has reinforced its leadership in family-office services across the Middle East, leveraging its global scale, institutional expertise and deep regional integration to address the multifaceted needs of ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW) families and institutional clients.

Following its 2023 acquisition of Credit Suisse, the Swiss bank has expanded its local footprint and enhanced its ability to deliver cross-border solutions tailored to the Gulf’s complex wealth ecosystems.

Central to UBS’s differentiation is its OneBank approach, which merges wealth management, investment banking, and asset management under a unified strategy. This model enables family offices to access institutional-grade services – from bespoke financing to direct private market investments – while maintaining proximity to regional hubs like Riyadh, Dubai and Doha.

In 2024, UBS reported a 97% satisfaction rate among its global family and institutional wealth clients, a metric underpinned by its interdisciplinary teams and localised solutions, such as Islamic finance products and Shariah-compliant equity mandates.

Niels Zilkens

"Our global family office clients, of which many are present in the region, are looking for institutional-grade solutions, with direct access to the trading floor, bespoke financing solutions, tailored asset management capabilities and global banking services," says Adonis Michaelides, head of global family office and institutional wealth, Middle East, at UBS Global Wealth Management.