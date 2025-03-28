Middle East’s best for fund selection 2025: HSBC

HSBC has solidified its position as a leader in fund selection across the Middle East, driven by a combination of rigorous methodology, expansive product diversity and a forward-looking approach tailored to regional preferences.

The bank’s open architecture platform, which sources from over 100 global asset managers, offers clients access to more than 300 actively recommended funds and 500 exchange-traded funds, ensuring alignment with both conventional and Shariah-compliant investment goals.

A key differentiator is the bank’s global manager selection team, comprising 40 specialists across five regions. This team ensures on-the-ground insights into regional markets while maintaining a unified strategy for evaluating managers worldwide. Complementing this reach are dedicated, local fund specialists who align tailored portfolio construction and advisory services with the nuanced needs and regulations of regional clients.

Mehmet Zengin

HSBC’s open architecture framework differentiates its offering, giving clients access to a universe of active and passive funds across geographies and asset classes.