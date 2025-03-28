Middle East’s best for succession planning 2025: Goldman Sachs

As the largest generational wealth transfer in history unfolds – with an estimated $84.4 trillion poised to shift hands by 2045 – Goldman Sachs has positioned itself as a critical architect of intergenerational continuity.

Goldman Sachs Wealth Management's succession planning strategy, refined through 150 years of institutional expertise and a global network managing $1.6 trillion in wealth management client assets, prioritises not just wealth preservation but the alignment of legacy with evolving values.

Central to its differentiation is an industry-leading client-to-adviser ratio, significantly lower than market standards, that enables relationship managers to provide exceptional attention to ultra-wealthy families. This facilitates lifecycle partnerships that address needs spanning tax-efficient estate structuring, philanthropic governance and next-gen education.

Geraldine Appert

The firm harmonises global expertise with regional nuance, deploying wealth professionals to navigate complex cross-jurisdictional challenges. In the Middle East, where wealth structures often bridge civil, common and Sharia-compliant systems, teams conduct pre-assessments of succession laws, tax regimes and familial goals to align legacy objectives with regulations.

In