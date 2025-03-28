Middle East’s best chief investment office 2025: HSBC

Euromoney Limited, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236090

4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX

Copyright © Euromoney Limited 2025

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement

Cookies Settings
Awards
Private Banking Awards

Middle East’s best chief investment office 2025: HSBC

March 28, 2025
Private Banking Awards

Full Results

PB-2025_Logo_private-banking-Colour-960.jpg
Logo © 2025 Euromoney
March 28, 2025

HSBC’s chief investment office (CIO) has distinguished itself in the Middle East through a blend of institutional rigour, client-centric innovation, and cross-border collaboration, earning acclaim for its strategic foresight and execution.

At the helm of this achievement is Georgios Leontaris, chief investment officer for EMEA at HSBC Global Private Banking, whose stewardship has driven regional investment strategies, cementing the bank’s role as a trusted adviser to ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW) clients across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA).

"We are committed to providing our clients with a clear outlook in a changing world, helping them navigate market uncertainty with confidence and ease, and seek opportunities worldwide," says Leontaris. "This award is a testament to the dedication of our team, and our unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional insights for our clients across the Middle East."

Georgios Leontaris -2025-960.jpg
Georgios Leontaris

In 2024, the CIO’s tactical asset allocation (TAA) outperformed its benchmarks, posting a 12.29%

To unlock this article

Register for a free trial Already registered? Login now

Topics

PB awardsPB regional awardMiddle EastHSBC
Gift this article