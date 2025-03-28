Middle East’s best for HNW 2025: ADCB Private and Wealth Management

In a region synonymous with rapid wealth creation and intensifying competition for high-net-worth (HNW) clients, ADCB Private and Wealth Management has solidified its position as a leader in the Middle East.

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank’s private banking pivot began in 2022 with a comprehensive restructuring aimed at expanding its product suite and refining client engagement. The results are impressive: the division reported a 90% year-on-year surge in gross fee income in the year to the end of September 2024, and an 87% jump in investment assets under management. Deposits climbed 18% year-to-date to Dhs58 billion ($15.8 billion), while client acquisition grew 28%, reflecting the broader appeal to HNW individuals.

While many regional peers rely on in-house offerings, ADCB Private and Wealth Management has strategically partnered with global asset managers – including JP Morgan, Blackstone, and Carlyle Group – to provide clients with access to exclusive private credit, real estate and infrastructure strategies.