Middle East’s best for investment research 2025: ADCB Private and Wealth Management

ADCB Private and Wealth Management has solidified its position as a leader in investment research across the Middle East, driven by a rigorous analytical framework, digital innovation, and a client-centric approach tailored to the region’s evolving wealth landscape.

The bank follows a rigorous top-down macroeconomic approach to identify key market drivers and determine optimal asset class exposure. Taking a holistic and thematic view across all geographies and major asset classes, the team identifies relevant investment strategies not confined to any specific area or asset class.

The research combines both qualitative and quantitative analysis. While each of four strategists specialises in a particular area, they all contribute to the asset-allocation process, merging macroeconomic analysis with thematic insights to guide high-net-worth clients through volatile markets.

Gavin Rankin

A key differentiator lies in ADCB Private and Wealth Management’s independent research governance, which ensures unbiased, data-driven recommendations across asset classes.