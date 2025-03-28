Latin America’s best chief investment office 2025: LarrainVial

Latin America’s best chief investment office 2025: LarrainVial

March 28, 2025
March 28, 2025

The chief investment office (CIO) has really come into its own this decade. A good CIO works with their team to develop and communicate investment strategy and policies, oversee the investment process, make decisions on asset allocation, manage risk across portfolios, and contribute to the firm’s overall business strategy.

It’s complex, and not for the work-shy or weak of heart. CIO LV Estrategia, part of the Chilean wealth management firm LarrainVial, is made up of a large and growing team who dispense advisory services and deliver investment portfolio recommendations to clients with $11 billion in total assets under management.

LV Estrategia is led by Pablo Méndez, who joined LarrainVial in 2013 and was promoted to chief investment officer last year. He oversees a team of 13 professionals with an average of 11 years’ financial experience. These include head of alternative assets Bernardita Pantoja, head of fixed income Marcos Soza, head of equities Santiago Valenzuela and head of global portfolios Pablo Vergara.

