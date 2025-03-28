Latin America’s best for family-office services 2025: Turim

Latin America’s best for family-office services 2025: Turim

March 28, 2025
Turim’s team of multi-disciplinary experts provide bespoke solutions tailored to the needs of each client, spanning next-generation education, family governance, and philanthropic planning. Unlike other providers of family office services, Turim directly executes these services, ensuring seamless integration end-to-end.

During the awards period, Turim reinforced its ability to identify strategic market opportunities, while maintaining core values and solidifying its leadership position in the wealth management space. Its commitment to promoting from within ensures governance stability and continuity; in 2024, Ana Carolina Carvalho was named co-chief executive alongside Leonardo Martins Moraes.

Brazilian at its core, Turim faces the world with pride. It has offices in Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo as well as in London, where it is the only Latin American member of the Wigmore Association, a group of multi-family offices that helps clients navigate an endlessly complex investment world.

Ana Carolina Carvalho

Around 65% of client portfolios are invested offshore, more than twice Brazil’s average.

