Latin America’s best private bank 2025: BTG Pactual

BTG Pactual cemented its position as Latin America’s best private bank, earning recognition for its strategic growth, innovative investment solutions and strong client focus. In a challenging environment, the bank delivered record results, expanded its international presence and enhanced its digital capabilities, making it a clear winner in the region.

BTG Pactual posted strong numbers despite global market uncertainty. Between October 2023 and September 2024, assets under management in Latin America rose 13% year-on-year to $154 billion. Net new money totalled $27.9 billion, while revenues hit $706 million, marking an annual growth rate of 23%.

“These results reflect the accuracy of our decisions, the expertise of our teams, and our commitment to delivering robust wealth-planning solutions and comprehensive and excellent investment solutions for our clients,” says Rogério Pessoa, partner and head of wealth management at BTG Pactual.

Pessoa highlights three key pillars of BTG’s success: excellence in delivering global and integrated financial solutions; a corporate culture focused on clients and results; and a continuous investment in people, technology and expansion.

BTG Pactual continues to expand its footprint, strengthening its offshore capabilities and cross-border advisory services.