Asia’s best for philanthropic advisory 2025: UBS

For over 25 years, UBS has redefined the role of wealth in addressing global challenges, transforming philanthropic aspirations into measurable impact. In Asia, where economic growth intersects with pressing social and environmental needs, the firm’s philanthropic advisory services have emerged as a bridge between private capital and systemic solutions.

At the core of UBS’s strategy is its ability to blend global expertise with local insights. With five Asia-Pacific offices – Beijing, Hong Kong, Mumbai, Singapore and Sydney – the firm manages over 100 regional programmes, part of a global portfolio that has raised $1.5 billion and reached 34 million beneficiaries. This footprint enables UBS to address region-specific challenges, from climate resilience in southeast Asia to educational equity in India, while fostering cross-border collaboration among philanthropists.

UBS deepened its commitment to innovative financing, launching a $100 million blended finance initiative to mobilise private capital for sustainable development goals. This builds on earlier pioneering efforts, such as the world's first development impact bond, which demonstrated how philanthropic funds could unlock larger-scale investments.