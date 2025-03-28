Asia’s best chief investment office 2025: UBS

In the competitive world of Asian private banking, where markets shift rapidly and client expectations evolve, UBS’s chief investment office (CIO) has carved out a distinct niche. Over the past year, the firm’s Asia team has demonstrated its ability to blend global insights with local expertise, delivering strategies that resonated with high-net-worth clients amid economic uncertainty and geopolitical flux.

UBS’s CIO team is part of a global network of over 200 analysts, but its Asia division – staffed by 42 specialists in Singapore, Hong Kong and Tokyo – has become a critical part of the operation. The team’s diversity, spanning 13 nationalities and fluency in 11 languages, reflects the region’s complexity. In 2024, UBS deepened its regional capabilities by integrating talent from Credit Suisse, a move that expanded its research coverage and fortified its analysis of emerging opportunities.

This year, the office’s agility was tested repeatedly. When the US election sparked market volatility, UBS analysts collaborated across time zones to brief clients within minutes of results, outlining implications for Asian assets.