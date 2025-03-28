Asia’s best for fund selection 2025: HSBC

HSBC strengthened its fund selection capabilities in 2024, blending institutional rigour with digital innovation to deliver strategies that weathered market storms. Anchored by a philosophy of global diversification and disciplined risk management, the team’s open-architecture platform – offering access to over 300 active funds and 500 exchange-traded funds, vetted by a 40-member global manager selection team across Hong Kong and India – ensured clients capitalised on best-in-class active and passive managers worldwide.

The bank’s success stemmed from its quantitative-driven selection process, combining proprietary research with insights from Morningstar, Mercer and a proprietary scoring system to identify high-conviction funds. Selected Asia equity funds outperformed their benchmark, with a large part of recommended funds maintaining top-quartile performance in their peer groups.

Lina Lim

The bank's comprehensive fund selection framework emphasises sustainability and long-term performance consistency. Its GMS team maintains stringent criteria for fund inclusion, examining factors such as investment process stability, team depth, risk management infrastructure and operational robustness.