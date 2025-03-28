Asia’s best for succession planning 2025: JPMorgan Private Bank

As Asia’s ultra-high-net-worth individuals seek increasingly sophisticated wealth management solutions, JPMorgan Private Bank has been distinguished for its tailored approach to succession planning and family-office services in Asia.

JPMorgan Private Bank's approach to wealth management

stands apart through its fundamental belief that each family's journey is unique, rejecting the conventional one-size-fits-all methodology. The bank's philosophy begins with deceptively simple yet profound questions, such as what wealth means to the customer and what goals they want to achieve in the short, medium and long term? This client-centric approach, coupled with the firm's extensive global network and deep local expertise, enables truly bespoke solutions that transcend traditional product-focused banking.

The bank's wealth advisory team, comprising seasoned professionals with legal, tax and accounting backgrounds averaging over 14 years of industry experience, exemplifies this commitment to excellence. Their ability to navigate complex cross-border wealth-planning issues while maintaining a holistic view of family goals – from succession planning to family-office establishment – has proven particularly valuable for Asia's global families.