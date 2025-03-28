The world’s best for international China clients 2025: Goldman Sachs

If there is an Asia market on which Goldman Sachs has most clearly placed its chips in the past 30 years, it’s China. The Wall Street giant is a pan-Asia powerhouse, but it was one of the first investment banks to recognise China’s vast potential and invest in the market accordingly.

That pre-eminence extends to the private banking realm, where Goldman Sachs has emerged as a financial provider of choice to wealthy, global Chinese families wherever they live, be it in Shanghai, Singapore or the United States.

These families understand all too well what the US firm can do for them: how it’s able to help them diversify investments across various markets, including blue-chip stocks, real estate, and alternative solutions. Global China families instinctively turn to its private bank to help them preserve and grow their wealth and have done so for decades.

Ronald Lee

Some data and context help here.