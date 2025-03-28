The world’s best for custody services 2025: Taurus

Custody has historically been seen as the quiet backbone of financial services – essential but often overlooked. That is changing rapidly in a world where digital assets are no longer fringe instruments. Leading that change is Taurus, the Swiss firm recognised with Euromoney’s award for the world’s best for custody services.

Founded in 2018 and regulated by Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority, Taurus has moved swiftly to become a central player in the global custody ecosystem for digital assets. It provides a platform for banks and financial institutions to issue, hold, trade and service a wide range of digital assets from cryptocurrencies to tokenised securities and even digital currencies such as stable coins.

The Euromoney award reflects not only the technical sophistication of its solutions but also its strategic role in helping financial institutions navigate the shift towards digital asset integration.

“We’re honoured to be named the world's best for custody services by Euromoney,” says Lamine Brahimi, co-founder and managing partner at Taurus.