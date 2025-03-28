The world’s best for art advisory and financing 2025: Puilaetco

Art advisory and finance is a freshly minted prize, new to Euromoney’s 2025 private banking awards.

What makes a good art adviser and financier? A wealth manager that is adept at supporting its clients across the entire financing process, from acquiring and selling art, to managing a collection, all the way through to tax structuring and succession planning. Not to mention philanthropy, that is how a family’s private foundation goes about lending art to museums, public or private events, and even to other private collectors.

Doing this well isn’t easy. At Puilaetco, based in Brussels and part of the Quintet Group, art is seen not just as an asset, but as a “meaningful way to enrich your life and legacy”. Art, Puilaetco says, holds a “distinctive place in a diversified wealth portfolio, blending the potential for financial growth with the deep personal satisfaction of collecting”.

Headed by art director Sophie Clauwaert, one of Europe’s premier art consultants, Puilaetco’s art advisory team caters to a broad spectrum of interests and investment opportunities, spanning collectors of fine art (including iconic paintings, sculptures and installations), photography, antiques, luxury goods and other collectibles.