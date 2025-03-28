The world’s best technology provider for wealth management 2025: iCapital

For private banks, alternative investments are no longer just a niche allocation – they have become a strategic imperative. For decades, access to these markets remained fragmented, complex, and largely restricted to institutional investors.

iCapital has transformed private market access for wealth managers and their clients.

With a cutting-edge digital platform, comprehensive end-to-end solution, and deep industry partnerships, iCapital has eliminated the traditional barriers to alternative investments – giving financial advisers a streamlined way to offer private equity, private credit, hedge funds, and real assets to their clients.

This bold vision – and the flawless execution – have earned iCapital the title of “World’s best technology provider for wealth management” at Euromoney Private Banking Awards 2025.

Marco Bizzozero

iCapital’s technology platform is bringing down the tech barriers that kept private wealth clients at bay.

“We connect wealth managers and asset managers,” explains Marco Bizzozero, head of international at iCapital.