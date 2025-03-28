The world’s best for entrepreneurs 2025: Deutsche Bank Private Bank

Hats off to Deutsche Bank Private Bank for notching its own hat-trick of sorts, by being named the world’s best for entrepreneurs for the third year in a row. The Frankfurt-based lender was founded over 150 years ago with the aim of supporting entrepreneurs in its home market; it has since become adept at supporting the financial needs of founders across the world.

For entrepreneurs, described in the bank’s pitch document as “agents of change”, every business decision is also a deeply personal one. The firm’s in-house Bank for Entrepreneurs (BfE) brings together expertise in wealth management, corporate banking and investment banking, delivering to entrepreneur-clients a single internal point of contact.

Each year, Deutsche Bank Private Bank rolls out new tailored services, while expanding its existing offering. During the awards period, it launched internal campaigns to strengthen connectivity between wealth management and business banking in Italy and Spain. That led to an around 40% increase, between December 2023 and September 2024, in wealth management and business banking collaboration net new asset and lending flows in Italy and Spain.