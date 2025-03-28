The world’s best for commercial real estate 2025: Deutsche Bank Private Bank

Deutsche Bank Private Bank has long been a giant in commercial real estate (CRE) financing. The financial services giant lends against most CRE collateral types, notably multi-tenanted or investment grade office, retail and industrial/logistics properties. It offers mortgage services for the acquisition, refinance or repositioning of properties located in over a dozen markets, including France, Singapore, Britain, the US, India and Australia.

Within this context, the German lender’s private bank takes a relationship-based approach to CRE lending. It focuses on high- and ultra-high-net-worth clients with a robust reputation and a proven CRE-investing track record, along with strong financial recourse, who are keen to tap credit to use for refurbishment, finance or acquisition, be it for portfolio diversification, general refinancing or liquidity purposes.

In recent years, Deutsche Bank Private Bank has reacted to uncertainty surrounding prospective office and retail demand by following existing and prospective clients as they invest in sectors that offer higher risk-adjusted returns – notably multi-family (a residential category that includes serviced apartments and student accommodation) and hospitality.

