The world’s best for family-office services 2025: UBS

Every private bank with international scale believes in its superior ability to serve super-wealthy family offices. But like the Highlander, there can only be one (winner), which this year is UBS.

The Swiss wealth management giant serves family offices via its global family and institutional wealth unit, a cross-divisional business where services are sliced and diced to meet client needs. These range widely but most involve the firm corralling wealth management and investment banking teams to address the planning, risk management, financing and banking needs of family offices and connected corporate entities.

UBS is the clear leader in this space, as one of only a handful of truly global wealth managers. With $4.3 trillion in invested assets as of the end of September 2024, the bank reckons it has a relationship with 50% of the world’s billionaires.

Where the Swiss firm stands apart from rivals is in its ability to be both conservatively run, yet willing to constantly adapt to shifting client needs and market conditions.