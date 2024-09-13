Best for equities in Singapore: DBS Vickers

A big overhaul at DBS early this year is ushering in change. In March, the firm merged its equity capital markets business, brokerage arm DBS Vickers and DBS Digital Exchange with its existing treasury markets unit – a move bankers say will streamline operations across these products and fuel more collaboration.

While the full impact of the rejig is yet to be seen, it will certainly add to DBS Vickers’ already strong offering in Singapore’s securities industry. On research, for instance, the team provides on-the-ground coverage of more than 650 companies, macro coverage of eight Asia economies, and offers industry, thematic, currency and interest rates views and ideas.

DBS Vickers is without a doubt a trading powerhouse in the country, given it has consistently ranked as a top broker for the distribution of IPOs and placements in recent years.

On the primary market front, DBS led more ECM deals than any of its peers – global and local – during Euromoney’s awards period, totalling 11 transactions for a 20.31%