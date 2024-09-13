Best for equities in Singapore: DBS Vickers
Euromoney Limited, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236090
4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX
Copyright © Euromoney Limited 2024
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
Awards
Securities Houses Awards

Best for equities in Singapore: DBS Vickers

September 13, 2024

A big overhaul at DBS early this year is ushering in change. In March, the firm merged its equity capital markets business, brokerage arm DBS Vickers and DBS Digital Exchange with its existing treasury markets unit – a move bankers say will streamline operations across these products and fuel more collaboration.

Full Results

Securities-Houses-logo-2024-960.jpg
Logo © 2024 Euromoney

While the full impact of the rejig is yet to be seen, it will certainly add to DBS Vickers’ already strong offering in Singapore’s securities industry. On research, for instance, the team provides on-the-ground coverage of more than 650 companies, macro coverage of eight Asia economies, and offers industry, thematic, currency and interest rates views and ideas.

DBS Vickers is without a doubt a trading powerhouse in the country, given it has consistently ranked as a top broker for the distribution of IPOs and placements in recent years.

On the primary market front, DBS led more ECM deals than any of its peers – global and local – during Euromoney’s awards period, totalling 11 transactions for a 20.31%

To unlock this article

Register for a free trial Already registered? Login now

Topics

AwardsAsia PacificSecurities houses awardsDBS
Gift this article