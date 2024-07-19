Awards for Excellence: Best digital bank in the Philippines – RCBC

RCBC launched its new RCBC Pulz digital banking app in 2023 and continued to support for digital inclusion.

The app added over a million users within three months of its launch. It offered free bank transfers for transactions up to P1,000 ($18), leading to a 290% increase in transaction volume between December 2023 and January 2024.

RCBC continued to focus on digital financial inclusion both for Filipinos living in remote areas and those working abroad. The RCBC ATM Go programme reached 99% of cities and 81% of towns in the Philippines last year, achieving 112% transaction volume growth compared with 2022.

The bank launched RCBC Online Corporate and saw the volume of electronic fund transfers and client enrolment grow by 15% and 19% respectively. The bank’s app for small and medium-sized enterprises, RCBC Boz, offers digital tools such as e-invoicing, payroll and expense tracking.