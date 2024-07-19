Awards for Excellence: Best international bank in the Philippines – HSBC

Newly onboarded corporate customers at HSBC grew by 21% last year. It introduced Smartserve, which reduces the number of days required to open an account, and Omni Collect, which simplifies the way businesses collect payments.

The bank worked on several sustainable finance deals, including a P1.35 billion ($23.2 million) loan for Razon’s infrastructure arm, which specializes in waste management and materials recovery. It also provided Prime Integrated Waste Solutions with a $24.5 million green loan to finance the acquisition and expansion of a waste management facility in Cebu.

The bank launched five new funds and two new insurance products, as well as Foreign Exchange via Live Chat. This service allows customers to transact through webchat, which has seen more FX transactions completed through the digital platform.