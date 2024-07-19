Awards for Excellence: Best bank for ESG in the UK – Barclays
July 19, 2024

Barclays has integrated sustainability across its operations and financing activities, significantly reducing emissions and enhancing its commitment to green investment.

AfE 2024

The bank has reduced its Scope 1 and 2 emissions, achieving a 51% and 93% decrease in location and market-based output respectively. All electricity across the bank’s real estate portfolio is now sourced from renewable energy.

It has also reduced financed emissions from its lending book by 44% from a 2020 baseline.

The bank also worked on several important sustainable finance deals over the awards period. These included Porsche’s €2.5 billion sustainability-linked revolving credit facility, VIVID’s £110 million package for energy-efficient homes and a £225 million sustainability-linked revolving credit facility for Watches of Switzerland.

In retail banking, the lender’s Green Home Mortgage initiative provided £845 million in loans to customers for purchasing energy-efficient homes, reaching £3.5 billion in total loans since 2018.

Barclays Sustainable Impact Capital continued to support some of UK’s most innovative green startups. It invested £49.5 million in companies including Nextracker Solar Energy, Ohmium International Hydrocom and NET Power.

