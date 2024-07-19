Awards for Excellence: Best bank for ESG in the UK – Barclays

Barclays has integrated sustainability across its operations and financing activities, significantly reducing emissions and enhancing its commitment to green investment.

The bank has reduced its Scope 1 and 2 emissions, achieving a 51% and 93% decrease in location and market-based output respectively. All electricity across the bank’s real estate portfolio is now sourced from renewable energy.

It has also reduced financed emissions from its lending book by 44% from a 2020 baseline.

The bank also worked on several important sustainable finance deals over the awards period. These included Porsche’s €2.5 billion sustainability-linked revolving credit facility, VIVID’s £110 million package for energy-efficient homes and a £225 million sustainability-linked revolving credit facility for Watches of Switzerland.

In retail banking, the lender’s Green Home Mortgage initiative provided £845 million in loans to customers for purchasing energy-efficient homes, reaching £3.5 billion in total loans since 2018.

Barclays Sustainable Impact Capital continued to support some of UK’s most innovative green startups. It invested £49.5 million in companies including Nextracker Solar Energy, Ohmium International Hydrocom and NET Power.