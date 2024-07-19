Awards for Excellence: Best bank for SMEs in Indonesia – OCBC NISP

OCBC NISP proved an invaluable partner to its small and medium-sized enterprise clients in Indonesia throughout 2023 with the launch of its Nyala Bisnis 2.0 platform and initiatives to empower women-owned SMEs.

The Nyala Bisnis 2.0 platform gives SME customers the ability to open a business account digitally and integrates account services with 13 foreign currencies. The bank ran workshops, sharing sessions and coaching clinics to ease SME clients onto the new platform.

OCBC focused on women-owned SMEs through two initiatives. First, it had supported more than 1,300 female SME customers by the end of December 2023. Secondly, the bank launched its Women Warriors campaign, which offers women business applicants special benefits such as free access to the bank's Nyala Bisnis platform, loan facilities with special rates and resources tailored to help women entrepreneurs run their businesses.

These initiatives helped boost the banks SME loan book above Rp26 billion ($1.6 million) and the number of SME customers to above 54,000 by the end of 2023.