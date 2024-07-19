Central America and the Caribbean’s best investment bank: Citi

Until recently investment banking in central America and the Caribbean was about having the best debt offering. The few international debt capital market mandates were obviously crucial to gain this credibility, but a presence in dollar and local-currency loans was also critical. Today it’s more complicated. The equity capital market still doesn’t really feature, but sustainable finance is crucial to the region. Moreover, the growing cross-border presence of many companies active in these countries means that transaction and treasury services are now areas of true competitive differentiation.

Citi, led by Pablo del Valle, the bank’s chief executive of Latin America and the Caribbean, has it all in the region: presence, debt and banking services.

In 2023 the bank led on some of the region’s most important international capital markets transactions. The deal for Costa Rica’s Liberty, a debut bond offering in the international markets, is a good example.