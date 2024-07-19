Awards for Excellence country winners: Ethiopia

Best digital bank: Awash Bank

Awash Bank greatly expanded its digital solutions last year, achieving high levels of engagement across mobile and internet banking.

Around 26 million transactions worth over $3 billion were facilitated via mobile banking in 2023, while $21 million worth of deals took place via internet banking. Close to two million customers actively used mobile banking and nearly six million used the bank’s mobile wallet.

The bank has focused on improving digital services in several segments. It has made a mini core banking platform available to all savings and credit cooperatives free of charge.

A new merchant platform allows business clients to manage the payment of goods and services digitally, while for mass-market clients, the bank introduced credit cards, digital micro loans and micro saving services.

The bank has also focused on improving efficiency. National electricity bill-payment aggregation services, launched in 2023, enable the Ethiopian Electric Utility to collect payments using Awash Bank’s payment gateway.

The