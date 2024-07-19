Awards for Excellence country winners: Dominican Republic

Best bank: Banreservas

Dominican Republic president Luis Abinader’s election win was good news for state-controlled bank Banreservas because it ensures stability in senior management, led by the bank’s president Samuel Pereyra, at a time when it is on something of a roll.

The election win also hints at the strong economic performance that all banks in the country have been enjoying, with the financial system showing robust growth across the private and public sectors – and none more so than the country’s best bank, Banreservas. Not only is the bank the biggest and most profitable bank in the country, but it is extending its advantage while playing a key economic development role. And it is also now active outside the Dominican Republic, with the bank opening branch offices in the US to optimize capital and trade flows into the economy.

Internally,