Awards for Excellence country winners: Ireland

July 19, 2024

Best bank: Allied Irish Banks

The awards period marked a triumphant return to performance for Allied Irish Banks (AIB), Ireland’s best bank. Putting behind it its involvement in the years-long industry-wide tracker mortgage scandal in Ireland, for which it was fined €100 million in 2022, the bank posted a very strong recovery in 2023, with record profits that nearly tripled versus the previous year. Revenues rose 62%, driven by net interest income that was up more than 80%.

The bank is in the best shape it has been in since the dark days when it was bailed out by the Irish government during the global financial crisis; and 2023 marked the significant step of returning to majority private ownership, with the government stake falling below 50%. At the time of writing it has fallen further still, to around 33%.

