Awards for Excellence country winners – Poland

Prime minister Donald Tusk’s defeat of the former ruling party PiS in elections last October brought hope for a less strained relationship between Poland and the EU. It also brought hope for more favourable policies towards banks, after the PiS government’s mortgage holidays and bank taxes.

The change of government, furthermore, has spurred governance changes in state-owned companies, which grew in importance under the former government, including in banking.

State-owned PKO BP, Poland’s biggest bank, has struggled to maintain stability in its leadership since the departure of long-standing chief executive Zbigniew Jagiello in 2021. In February 2024, Dariusz Szwed became the fourth of Jagiello’s successors to step down. The subsequent naming of a new CEO, Szymon Midera, was accompanied by news of a wider overhaul of the management board.

In some bankers’ opinions, these changes underline the complexities of state-ownership and the relative freedom from government influence enjoyed by private banks – of which the biggest in Poland are (in order of total assets) entities owned by Banco Santander, ING, and Commerzbank.

