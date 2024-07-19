Awards for Excellence country winners – Moldova
July 19, 2024

Best bank: maib

In recognition of multiple market-leading developments in its banking business and an impressive financial performance last year, maib is Moldova’s best bank.

The bank launched a range of innovations across its operations, including the opening a new modern headquarters in the capital, Chisinau. And this innovation was particularly evident in digital banking and in sustainability.

AfE 2024

The bank launched its OnePOS solution for businesses, which combines the capabilities of a terminal with a cash register, as well as its gama universal and premium digital cards. maib enabled online payments via Google Pay for the first time in the country, launched an AI-based chatbot to support customer service and introduced fully digital customer onboarding.

In sustainability, the bank published its first sustainability report last year and provided financing to several sustainability-related projects, such as the construction of a photovoltaic park in the Cahul district with a total installed capacity of 7 megawatts.

maib

