Awards for Excellence country winners – Kosovo

Best bank: Raiffeisen Bank Kosovo

Raiffeisen Bank Kosovo is the country’s best bank after a year in which it introduced of a series of new and enhanced products across its banking businesses, materially grew its client base and generated a record net profit.

Standouts among the bank’s new and enhanced products and services include the launch of capital guaranteed certificates – an investment product designed for affluent customers – an upgrade to its mobile banking platform, Raiffeisen Plus, which provides corporate clients with digital interactive access to financing products for the first time, and the introduction of Kosovo’s first trade finance platform.

Together, these developments helped expand the bank’s client base by 31,000 to around 321,000 at the end of last year and boosted banking engagement and activity.

Customers’ use of the mobile banking app increased 20% versus 2022, while the value of personal loans made through its RaiKesh lending platform rose from €1.5