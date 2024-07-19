Awards for Excellence country winners – Hungary

Best bank: K&H Bank

Despite the overbearing presence in Hungary of national champion OTP – and the emergence in 2023 of a much larger government-owned lender in the form of MBH Bank – international firms continue to compete in the domestic market. The biggest of these international players is K&H Bank, owned by Brussels-based group KBC.

K&H reported exceptionally strong growth in earnings in 2023, with profit after tax coming in at Ft108 billion ($290 million), a 60% rise over 2022. Return on equity, meanwhile, reached 22%.

The bank says this exceptionally good performance is due, above all, to rising customer numbers – it grew to almost one million clients – thanks to a steady increase in corporate financing, and to an encouraging bounce in retail lending in the second half of the year despite a sluggish housing market.