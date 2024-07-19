Awards for Excellence country winners – Bulgaria
Euromoney Limited, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236090
4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX
Copyright © Euromoney Limited 2024
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings

Awards for Excellence country winners – Bulgaria

July 19, 2024

Best bank: DSK Bank

Belgium-based KBC’s Bulgarian unit formally merged with former Raiffeisen International Bank subsidiary United Bulgarian Bank (UBB) in 2023, creating the country’s biggest bank. KBC had completed the legal acquisition of RBI’s operations in Bulgaria in 2022. Most of the synergies of the merger were, therefore, far from being realised in 2023 as the operational integration was only just beginning.

AfE 2024

After this merger, DSK Bank – owned by Hungary-based OTP – is now the second-biggest bank in Bulgaria. The bank, under chief executive Tamas Hak-Kovacs, continues to grow both by loans and deposits, gaining market share even while demonstrating exemplary efficiency.


DSK’s market share is biggest in retail banking, but it grew its corporate loan book by 13% in 2023 – faster than the system – reaching a corporate-lending market share of 16%.

In


To unlock this article

Register for a free trial Already registered? Login now

Topics

Awards for ExcellenceCountry awardAwardsEmerging Europe
Gift this article