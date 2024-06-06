UK insolvency rules under scrutiny as timelines extend
Euromoney Limited, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236090
4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX
Copyright © Euromoney Limited 2024
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
Treasury

UK insolvency rules under scrutiny as timelines extend

Paul Golden
June 06, 2024

Does the high number of drawn-out insolvency cases in the UK suggest a failure of regulation?

Lord-Sikka-credit-UK-Parliament-960.jpg
Lord Sikka | Photo: UK Parliament

Insolvency data is always closely analysed as a barometer of the commercial health of the nation. The figures for April show that after seasonal adjustment, the number of registered company insolvencies in England and Wales was 2,177, 18% higher than in the previous month.

However, it is the length of time taken to complete the process that has attracted the attention of Lord Sikka, professor of accounting at the University of Sheffield and emeritus professor of accounting at the University of Essex. In response to a written question in the House of Lords about how many liquidations began five, 10 and 15 years ago but are still not finalised, he was told that as of the end of last year, 8,189 companies had been in liquidation for between 10 and 15 years and a further 20,822 had been in the process for more than 15 years.

Lord Sikka is a long-time critic of the insolvency profession, which he has previously described as a "licence to print money". In a post on X in March he said: "Insolvency practitioners will feed off the carcass until no more money is left and administration/liquidation will magically end".


To unlock this article

Register for a free trial Already registered? Login now

Topics

United KingdomRegulationTreasury
Paul Golden small.jpg
Paul Golden
Paul has written about finance since the early 2000s, with a particular emphasis on foreign exchange, treasury and wealth management. He is a regular contributor to several industry titles in addition to Euromoney.
Gift this article