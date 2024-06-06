Middle East: Country category winners 2024 – Israel
Middle East: Country category winners 2024 – Israel

June 06, 2024
Best bank: Bank Leumi

For Israel’s banks, 2023 was a story of two distinct parts: the months prior to the Hamas attacks on October 7; and those after.

Bank Leumi has impressed for its performance and initiatives in the first three quarters of the year, and its crisis management since the onset of the fighting.

In January 2023, the bank issued its inaugural $500 million green bond. The issuance was made under the International Capital Market Association's Green Bond Principles, with a second party opinion provided by S&P Global Ratings.

The proceeds will be used to finance eco-friendly projects such as renewable energy, green construction, green transport, waste recycling and sustainable development.

In February 2023, the bank partnered with the European Investment Bank to provide €500 million to support green investment by Israeli small and medium-sized enterprises.


