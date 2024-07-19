Awards for Excellence country winners: Nepal

Best bank: Global IME Bank

Global IME Bank’s merger with the Bank of Kathmandu last year proved to be a game changer, catapulting the combined entity to the top of Nepal’s banking sector. This merger is considered an effective step in consolidating the country’s financial resources and in recognition of this, it receives the awards for Nepal’s best bank.

In the fiscal year 2022/2023, ending July 2023, Global IME Bank successfully navigated the pandemic, the Russia-Ukraine war and the economic slowdown, achieving the highest profit among the country’s commercial banks. The current account savings account ratio improved from 34% in January to 36% in January 2023.

The bank has the highest core capital and total capital found among commercial banks in Nepal.

Its commitment to digital innovation is exemplified by its development of digital payment gateways, particularly the QR payment system.