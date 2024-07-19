Awards for Excellence country winners: Indonesia

Best bank: Bank Mandiri

Bank Mandiri, Indonesia’s largest bank by assets, achieved a record net profit of $3.6 billion in 2023, an impressive 34% year on year rise – the highest in the industry and significantly outpacing the other four tier-one banks. Led by president director Darmawan Junaidi, it retains the award for Indonesia’s best bank.

Bank Mandiri’s loan book reached $90.7 billion in 2023, an impressive 16.3% annual increase. This has further solidified its position as the largest lender in Indonesia, with a 19.7% market share. The bank’s success can be attributed to its multi-segment loan portfolio, which covers wholesale, micro, small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as individual customer segments, with wholesale loans accounting for the largest portion at 52%.

Earlier this year, Fitch Ratings upgraded Bank Mandiri, acknowledging the bank’s lower impaired loans and high loan-loss provision buffer.