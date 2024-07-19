Awards for Excellence country/territory winners: Taiwan

Best bank: CTBC Bank

CTBC Bank has cemented its position in Taiwan’s best bank over the past year. Driven by its dual track digital innovation and environmental, social and governance (ESG) based transformation, the bank achieved a record net profit of NT$41.3 billion ($1.3 billion) in 2023, with a cost-to-income ratio of 55.16% and a return on equity of 11.9%, the highest among its peers. Revenue and pre-tax profit grew by 16% and 12%, respectively.

The bank also achieved strong new customer acquisition across various business lines, including internet and mobile banking users, high net-worth customers and trade finance.

CTBC Bank includes a wide range of assets and investments in its sustainability initiative. In 2023, the bank provided over NT$270 billion in ESG responsible financing, a 16% increase from the end of 2022.

The bank’s ESG Portfolio Lending platform enables large enterprises to deposit green funds and apply the interest differential to green loans for their suppliers that adopt ESG initiatives.