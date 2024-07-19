Awards for Excellence country winners: Cambodia

Best bank: ABA Bank

In 2023, ABA Bank, Cambodia’s largest commercial bank, achieved significant growth across all key metrics, solidifying its position as a leader in the country’s banking sector and winning it the award for the country’s best bank. Under the leadership of chief executive Askhat Azhikhanov, the bank’s net profit increased by 5% to $276.5 million in 2023, securing its status as the most profitable commercial bank in Cambodia for the third consecutive year.

ABA Bank’s total assets were up by 27% to $11.4 billion, while customer deposits and gross loans grew by 26% and 21%, respectively. The bank’s customer base also experienced significant growth, surpassing 3.5 million customers.

The flagship ABA Mobile app, the cornerstone of ABA Bank’s digital strategy, has cemented its position as Cambodia’s most popular mobile banking solution. The app’s user base expanded by 30% year on year, reaching 3.1