Awards for Excellence country winners: Australia
Euromoney Limited, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236090
4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX
Copyright © Euromoney Limited 2024
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings

Awards for Excellence country winners: Australia

July 19, 2024

Best bank: Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) has solidified its standing as Australia’s best bank, driven not only by robust financial performance but also by its disciplined approach to margin management. Under the stewardship of chief executive Matt Comyn, the bank has strategically opted not to compete for less profitable mortgage customers to focus on delivering sustainable returns.

AfE 2024

In the 2023 financial year, CBA outperformed its peers, posting the highest net profit after tax at A$10.2 billion ($6.8 billion), marking 6% year-on-year growth. The bank’s operating income also showed an impressive 13% year-on-year increase. CBA distinguishes itself from its competitors with a more diversified revenue mix, characterized by higher contributions from non-interest income streams. Moreover, the bank’s cost-to-income ratio improved from 45.7% in the previous year to 42.8% in the 2023 financial year, highlighting its enhanced operational efficiency.

Despite

To unlock this article

Register for a free trial Already registered? Login now

Topics

Awards for ExcellenceCountry awardAwardsAsia PacificBank of America
Gift this article