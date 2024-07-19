Awards for Excellence country winners: Rwanda

Best bank: Bank of Kigali

Bank of Kigali is again Euromoney’s best bank in Rwanda this year.

Established in 1966 in Kigali, the bank saw a 25% increase in net income in 2023 over 2022 at the group level, achieving a total $59.1 million for the year. It also grew total assets in 2023 by 14.5% to $1.7 billion.

The group-level return on average equity stood at 17.2% in 2018 and has grown steadily and consistently to 21.8% in 2023.

In digital banking, the bank enhanced its mobile app, which was launched in 2022. This year it added new features such as self-onboarding, which allows clients to open a bank account with a scan of their face and ID.

The digital lending product has been enhanced by the bank’s move to a new core banking system – Temenos T24.